Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features leaked ahead of launch: Check specs, camera and more

New Delhi: For quite some time, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) has been making headlines. When the phone's release date was postponed earlier this year, rumours circulated that the device had been abandoned. Samsung quickly debunked all of the rumours but did not directly confirm anything regarding the Galaxy S21 FE.



More recently, rumours have suggested that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, which will take place in Las Vegas from January 5 to January 8. New sources have disclosed not just the device's essential characteristics but also its marketing materials, leaving little space for speculation.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available in four colour variants: Black, Cream, Lavender, and White, according to pictures published by CoinBRS. It will have a triple rear camera arrangement, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, with a camera module. On the front, the selfie camera is housed within the cutout in the phone's top centre section. The volume and power keys are also on the right side of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expected specs

In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, according to reports.

It is expected to be released in both Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 SoC variants, depending on the location, and it will most likely operate on Android 11. The Exynos 2100 SoC is expected to have a Mali G78 GPU, whereas the Snapdragon 888 SoC is expected to have an Adreno 660 GPU. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

A 64MP primary sensor, a depth sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle sensor are anticipated to be included in the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE triple rear camera arrangement. It is expected to have a 32MP sensor on the front.

When it comes to the battery, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumoured to come with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to have 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connection.

Live TV

#mute