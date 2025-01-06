Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Gets Huge Discount On THIS Platform, Now Available For Rs 37,999 – Check Specs And Offers

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Discount In India: If you're planning to buy a premium smartphone that showcases Samsung's flagship features but are hesitant due to budget constraints, don't worry! Flipkart is offering fantastic discounts on various Samsung models at the start of 2025, with the most notable deal currently available on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (256GB variant). This high-end smartphone boasts exceptional features, from its stunning display to its powerful processor and advanced camera capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Discount In India

The premium smartphone, originally priced at Rs 84,999 on Flipkart, is now available at a massive discount as we step into the new year. Flipkart has slashed the price by an impressive 55 per cent, bringing it down to just Rs 37,999. This translates to a whopping Rs 47,000 in savings, making it an incredible deal for a smartphone renowned for its multitasking capabilities and seamless performance in handling everyday tasks.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Credit Card Offers

The e-commerce giant offers additional ways to help customers save even more. Purchasing this phone with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card grants you 5 per cent cashback. Adding further, an EMI option is available for those who prefer flexible payments. To make the deal more attractive, the Flipkart’s exchange offer lets you trade in your old smartphone for up to Rs 23,650, providing even greater value.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications:

It features a stunning 6.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, offering an immersive and vibrant viewing experience. Protected by Gorilla Glass 5, the phone seamlessly combines durability with elegance. The device runs on Android 13, ensuring smooth performance and access to the latest features. With up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it provides ample space for multitasking and storing your favourite content.

In terms of photography, the handset boasts a triple-camera setup featuring 50MP, 8MP, and 12MP lenses, enabling high-quality photos across various scenarios. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 10MP front-facing camera.