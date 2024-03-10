NewsTechnology
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart; Now Available At 47% Discount

Customers can further maximize their savings by availing additional discounts through bank offers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 11:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The smartphone is available for under Rs 40,000.
  • The base variant is priced at Rs 41,999 under the Flipkart sale.
  • This offer is applicable only for the 'Mint' color option.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart; Now Available At 47% Discount File Photo

New Delhi: Samsung come up with good news for premium smartphone enthusiasts. The renowned South Korean smartphone manufacturer, has announced exciting discounts on its Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone. The announcement is a part of Flipkart's Big Upgrade Sale 2024.

Flipkart Big Upgrade Sale 2024: Offers On Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

During Flipkart's Big Upgrade Sale, customers can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for under Rs 40,000 after applying for bank and exchange offers. (Also Read: Veg Food Thali Turns Costlier In February, Non-Veg Cheaper: Check What Are Reasons Behind It)

Flipkart Big Upgrade Sale 2024: Offers On All variants

The discounted prices offer substantial savings on both the base and top-end variants of the smartphone. (Also Read: India Gets First Indigenously Developed Router: Check Key Features)

Flipkart Big Upgrade Sale 2024: Price Details And Offers

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is priced at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

Flipkart Big Upgrade Sale 2024: Applicability

This offer is applicable only for the 'Mint' color option.

Flipkart Big Upgrade Sale 2024: Offers On Top Variant

For those seeking higher storage capacity, the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 46,999, exclusively in the 'Purple' color variant.

Flipkart Big Upgrade Sale 2024: Bank Offers

Customers can further maximize their savings by availing additional discounts through bank offers. HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions offer a maximum discount of up to Rs 3,500.

Flipkart Big Upgrade Sale 2024: Exchange Offers

Moreover, buyers can leverage exchange offers to receive an additional discount of up to Rs 2,000. The exchange value provides discounts of up to Rs 40,800.

Flipkart Big Upgrade Sale 2024: Additional Discounts And Offers

In addition to HDFC Bank, buyers can explore offers from other banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Citi Bank, with discounts varying based on the respective bank's terms and conditions.

