Veg Food Thali Turns Costlier In February, Non-Veg Cheaper: Check What Are Reasons Behind It

New Delhi: The Crisil Market Intelligence and Analysis released its Roti Rice Rate monthly report on Friday, March 8, 2024. The report was of February month. As per the latest report, in February, the cost of a vegetarian thali saw a notable increase by 7 percent. Read on further to find out the reasons behind the surge in prices.

The increase in veg thali costs is primarily driven by surging onion and tomato prices, as per a recent report by rating agency Crisil. (Also Read: Bank Employees To Receive 17% Annual Wage Hike; IBA, Unions Sign Joint Note)

Vegetarian Thali Costs In February 2024

According to Crisil Market Intelligence and Analysis, the monthly "Roti Rice Rate" report, highlighted a significant rise in the price of a vegetarian thali. (Also Read: Good News For Job Seekers! Elon Musk's Firm X Has Over 1 Million Openings)

The thali, consisting of roti, vegetables (onions, tomatoes, and potatoes), rice, dal, curd, and salad, surged to Rs 27.5 per plate in February from Rs 25.6 the previous year.

Reason Behind Increase In Veg Thali Prices

As per the report, the reason behind the increase in veg thali costs is due to a surge of 29 percent and 38 percent year-on-year in onion and tomato prices, respectively. It further noted increases in the prices of rice and pulses contributing to the overall rise.

Non-Veg Thali Prices In February 2024

While the vegetarian thali saw a rise in prices compared to the preceding month of January, the non-veg thali experienced a different trend.

The non-veg thali, with similar ingredients excluding dal but including chicken, saw a decrease in price to Rs 54 compared to Rs 59.2 in the previous year. However, it was higher compared to January's Rs 52.

Reason Behind The Increase In Non-Veg Thali Prices In February 2024

Citing the reason for the price decline in the non-veg thali, the report mentioned that a 20 percent decline in the cost of broiler prices, which holds a 50 percent weightage in the overall price, primarily contributed to the decline in the cost of non-veg thali on a year-on-year basis.

Broiler And Bird Flu Impact

The report further sheds light on fluctuations in broiler prices between January and February. While broiler prices declined by 10 percent in January due to the bird flu outbreak in Andhra Pradesh affecting supply and heightened demand ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, prices increased by 10 percent in February.

(With Inputs From PTI)