Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order now available in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Thursday announced that pre-reservations of its upcoming flagship series, GalaxyAS23, have started in India. Customers can pre-reserve the new Galaxy S series by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 on the company's official website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon, and leading retail outlets, the tech giant said in a statement.



Consumers who pre-reserve the S23 series smartphone will get a benefit worth Rs 5,000. However, to avail of the benefit, consumers must purchase and activate the device before March 31. The Galaxy Unpacked event will be live-streamed at 11.30 p.m. on February 1 on Samsung Newsroom India. (Also Read: Huge Discounts on iPhone 14 at Flipkart, Amazon, and Imagine Store: Check out price drops and big offers)



"The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how Samsung defines the ultimate premium experience. Samsung is raising the bar and setting new standards for what`s epic with its new flagship," the company said. This will be the first in-person event after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. (Also Read: MASSIVE job cut: Ola to fire 200 employees)



"A new era of Galaxy innovation is coming. Our innovations are designed to enable incredible possibilities for people today and beyond," Samsung said on Wednesday.