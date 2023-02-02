Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra With Rs 1.06 Lakh Price, GalaxyBook 3 Ultra Launched in India Under 'Galaxy S23' Lineup

New Delhi: Samsung has unveiled its latest ‘Galaxy S23’ lineup globally in its Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup consists of three premium smartphones and four powerful laptops with varied features. The Galaxy S23 Series smartphones of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will cost customers around $799, $999, and $1,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specs

The smartphone sports 6.1-inch FDH+, dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, super smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, vision booster and enhanced comfort. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile and having 8 + 512 GB RAM and Storage for a basic variant. It has Android 13 with One UI 5.1.

The lower-flagship smartphone has 12MP front camera and triple-rear camera setup with 12MP Ulta-wide camera. Other two cameras include 50MP wide camera and 10 MP telephoto camera. It is also having 4K and 8K video support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs

The premium smartphone consists of snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, vapor cooling chamber for immersive gaming experience, 6.8-inch QHD+ with AMOLED 2X Display a 5000 mAH battery backup with superfast charging.

Simliarly, the smartphone consists of 12MP front camera and triple-rear camera setup including 200MP wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera. It also includes AI camera with expert RAW and video stablilisation OIS+VDIS. It’s perfect Expert RAW photography.

Samsung Book3 Ultra Laptop Specs

The newly launched poweful Galax y Book3 Ultra is powered by 13th gen intel core i7 with 14 core CPU and sporting NVIDIA GeFroce. It comes with 512 GB and 1 TB SSD and a memory of 16GB/32GB. Speaking for display, the laptop consists of Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. Moreoer, it supports 100W ultra charging for a battery of 4,900 mAh. The laptop also sports Dolby Atmos studio-quality.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 & Galaxy Book3 Pro (16) Laptops Specs

Both laptops sport 13th gen intel core i5 with 12 core CPU. They are powered by Intel Iris Xe Graphics and having storage of 256 GB/512GB/ 1TB. Both of them are having typical battery of 4,900 mAh and 100 W Ultra charging.

he Galaxy Book3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor,10 making it the fastest Galaxy Book to date, as well as the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™ 4070 Laptop GPU,11 providing studio-grade graphics to enhance both creative projects and the gaming experience. For the first time, Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display — first used in the Galaxy premium smartphone lineup display — is featured in the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series. Its 3K (2880×1800) resolution shows incredibly fine detail, and the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offers a smooth and slick viewing experience.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available in 16-inch in Graphite, the Galaxy Book3 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch Graphite and Beige color options15 and the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will be available in 16-inch with 5G connectivity options16 and Graphite and Beige color options.17 Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro 360 will be available in select markets starting on February 17 followed by Galaxy Book3 Ultra starting on February 22.