Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch Next Week, Check Here

New Delhi: The South Korean manufacturing company Samsung is set to unveil its much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series, scheduled to launch on January 17. The upcoming smartphone series includes the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset in Germany and Europe, respectively, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the global market. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in all markets, as per the German website WinFuture.de.

Let's unwrap the leaked specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S24 Leaked Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The handset is loaded with a 4,000 mAh battery, which could be charged with a 25W wired charger and a 15W wireless charger. It also packs a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, along with a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

Are you ready for a new era of mobile? Galaxy AI is coming.



Watch Galaxy Unpacked live on Jan 17, 2024 at 11:30 PM



— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 3, 2024

Galaxy S24+ Leaked Specifications

The handset is expected to be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. The smartphone might be loaded with two storage variants, 256GB and 512GB, respectively. The smartphone houses a 4,900 mAh battery.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaked Specifications

This handset is expected to feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. It is rumored to pack a quad-rear camera setup with a 200MP main sensor. The smarphones has two telephoto lenses with a 50MP sensor with support for 5x optical and a 10MP sensor with support for 3x optical zoom. The smartphone is said to house a 5,000 mAh battery.