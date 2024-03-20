Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Is Available For Just Rs 49,999 In Sale: Check Offer Details

New Delhi: Samsung has kicked off its much-awaited Galaxy Ultra Days sale in India. The sale presents attractive discounts and offers on its latest flagship models: the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. These exclusive deals are accessible across Samsung retail stores, Samsung.com, and various e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy Ultra Days Sale 2024: Last Date

The ongoing sale is set to conclude on March 22, 2024. (Also Read: Customer Orders Nothing Phone (2a) Priced Rs 20,000, Receives Device Worth Rs 45,00: Read More Details Here)

Samsung Galaxy Ultra Days Sale 2024: Discounts And Offers

During the sale, Samsung announced lucrative offers for buyers of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Customers exchanging their existing Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphones, starting from the Galaxy S20 lineup, can avail of a bonus of up to Rs 17,000 on top of the exchange value, which can go up to Rs 63,000. (Also Read: Apple Days Sale 2024: Apple iPhone 15, iPad, MacBook Get Price Drop)

Price Of Galaxy S24 Ultra Under Samsung Galaxy Days Sale 2024

For those trading in other smartphones, a bonus of up to Rs 12,000 is available. With these offers, buyers can procure the Galaxy S24 Ultra for an effective price of just Rs 49,999.

Samsung Galaxy Ultra Days Sale 2024: Extra Discount Offer

Additionally, purchasers of the Galaxy S24 Ultra are entitled to an extra discount of up to Rs 12,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, adding further value to their purchase.

Offers On Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Buyers eyeing the Galaxy S23 Ultra can also enjoy exclusive benefits during the sale. Samsung is offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 13,000 for exchanging Samsung S-series smartphones and up to Rs 10,000 for other smartphones.

This enables customers to acquire the Galaxy S23 Ultra at an attractive effective price of Rs 33,999 in India.

Moreover, consumers can opt for no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months on the purchase of both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Features Of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra sports impressive features, including the ProVisual Engine, a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that enhance image-capturing capabilities.

Its quad rear camera setup features a new 5x optical zoom lens, complemented by a 50MP sensor, ensuring optical-quality performance across zoom levels ranging from 2x to 10x.