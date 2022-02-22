Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series with dual rear cameras launched in India, pre-orders begin today

New Delhi: Samsung has launched all three of its variants of the Galaxy Tab S8 -- Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 in India.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in 12GB+256GB storage and is priced at Rs 1,08,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 1,22,999 for 5G variant. Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are available in 8GB+128GB storage variant, Tab S8+ is priced at Rs 74,999 for Wi-Fi variant and Rs 87,999 for 5G variant. The Tab S8 is priced at Rs 58,999 for Wi-Fi variant and Rs 70,999 for 5G variant. (Also read: World's richest man Elon Musk 'dating' THIS actress: All you want to know)

Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order between February 22 and March 10, 2022 on Samsung.com and all other leading Samsung authorised partners. Consumers pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S8 series will get a free Keyboard Cover worth up to Rs 22,999. Additionally, consumers can also avail cashback of Rs 10,000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Rs 8,000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8+ and Rs 7,000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 using HDFC Bank cards.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in Graphite colour and Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ in three sophisticated shades — Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers expansive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate with thinnest ever bezels at 6.3mm for maximum screen-to-body ratio for truly immersive experience. With the thinnest, lightest and strongest body yet, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is protected by Armor Aluminum frame that is over 30% more scratch-resistant and 40% less prone to bending than Galaxy Tab S7, said Samsung.

Equipped with powerful dual 12MP front cameras with advanced auto-framing technology, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra transforms your video call experience with professional 4K video quality that lets you capture crisp and eye-catching videos, the company added.

