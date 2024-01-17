trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710603
SAMSUNG GALAXY UNPACKED 2024 EVENT

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: Where, When And How To Watch Live Stream? Check

The curtain will rise on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event set to take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 03:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a much-anticipated move, Korean smartphone maker, Samsung is gearing up to launch its highly potent series of smartphones globally today during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event. Amidst a whirlwind of leaks and speculations surrounding the event, expectations are high as Samsung is rumored to unveil three new phones - the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: Place

The curtain will rise on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event set to take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. (Also Read: How You Can Invest Rs 3K For 35 Years And Earn Rs 1.5 Lakh Per Month? Check Return Calculator Here)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: Time

For those keen on tuning in, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 live stream will commence at 11:30 pm IST. (Also Read: Did You Know: Radhika Merchant Is A Millionaire? Check A-Z About Future Ambani Bahu)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: How To Watch Live Stream?

Samsung plans to livestream the event worldwide through its official website. Additionally, the event will be broadcast live on Samsung's official social media platforms, including Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: Additional Perks

Samsung is offering perks for attendees who register for the launch event on its official website. Participants stand a chance to win a Rs 5,000 voucher and a selection of Samsung products.

Furthermore, registrants will have the exclusive opportunity to pre-book the eagerly awaited Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone at a mere Rs 1,999.

