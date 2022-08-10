New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin today (August 10) at 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The Korean consumer electronics giant is expected to launch a slew of new smartphones and a few gadgets today. For instance, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 today at the much-anticipated event. The two new foldable devices will succeed Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, launched last year.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event begin?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 6:30 pm today (August 10).

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live?

Users can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live on the official YouTube channel of the company. Moreover, users can also visit the Samsung Newsroom and the official website of Samsung to catch up with live updates.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event?

At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, the company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Both the smartphones are expected to be refined versions of their predecessors, which were launched last year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

Also, watch out for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds, which could be introduced by the company today.