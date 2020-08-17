Samsung Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live India price, availability announced

New Delhi: Samsung on Monday announced that its recently launched Galaxy Watch3 (41mm) will be priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 34,490 for the Bluetooth and 4G variants, respectively.

The Galaxy Watch3 runs Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5.

It features a 1.2-inch (360x360 pixels) circular Super AMOLED display on the 41mm variant and a 1.4-inch display on the 45mm variant with the same resolution that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX.

The smartwatch is powered by the dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU, Mali-T720 GPU, and packs 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The Galaxy Buds Live combines AKG's sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker compared to the earlier Galaxy Buds+. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation for live and spacious sound quality.

Here is all you need to know about the price and availability of Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live

Galaxy Watch3 will be available in 4G and Bluetooth variants in 41mm and 45mm. Galaxy Watch3 41mm will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours, while the Galaxy Watch3 45mm will be in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colours, Samsung said. Galaxy Watch3 41mm is priced at Rs 29990 and Rs 34490 for the Bluetooth and 4G variants respectively, while Galaxy Watch3 45mm Bluetooth and 4G variants are priced at Rs 32990 and Rs 38990.

Galaxy Buds Live will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colours at a price of Rs 14990.

The Galaxy Watch3 will go on sale starting August 27, while Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale starting August 25 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Samsung has also announced pre-booking offers on the Galaxy Watch3 series. On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch3 4G model (both 41 and 45mm variants), consumers are eligible to purchase the just launched Galaxy Buds Live at offer price of Rs 4990 (a benefit of Rs 10000). The offer is available on all pre-bookings done online at the Samsung Shop and offline retail stores between August 17 and 26, Samsung said.