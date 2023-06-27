topStoriesenglish2627754
NewsTechnology
SAMSUNG GALAXY

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's Real-Life Look Leaked

The fingerprint sensor and button layout are the same as its predecessor, and there is a hinge that closes fully flat and without a gap.

Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:33 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's Real-Life Look Leaked

New Delhi: Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone's real-life look image has leaked online. Leaker @Tech_Reve posted, "What appears to be a Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a case to help keep the design a secret," reports 9To5Google.

According to the leaked image, Z Flip 5 comes with a bigger cover display, folder icon shape, and always-on mode. Moreover, there are two cameras under the cover display and an LED flash.

The fingerprint sensor and button layout are the same as its predecessor, and there is a hinge that closes fully flat and without a gap.

Meanwhile, tipster Ahmed Qwaider claimed that Z Flip 5 will be 50 percent more durable than the previous Z Flip 4.

The tipster also mentioned that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a 30 percent improved Flex Mode and a 45 percent improved design than its predecessor.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded