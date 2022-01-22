Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets a massive discount: Here's how to get it

New Delhi: When it comes to foldable smartphones, Samsung, a South Korean electronics behemoth, is the market leader. Samsung has announced additional deals on its existing range in India, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. This comes as the company prepares to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The deal includes a cashback of Rs 5000 when you use Samsung Finance+, as well as other benefits. Let's take a look at how you may get a discount of up to Rs 7,000 on the latest Samsung foldable cellphones.

On Samsung Finance+, buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will get a rebate of Rs 5,000 on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Additionally, they can save up to Rs 7,000 using any bank debit or credit card. Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can get a bank cashback of Rs 7,000 or a Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus if they buy the phone separately. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is available for Rs 1,999 if you want to buy one of the two Samsung foldable smartphones. Otherwise, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will set you back Rs 11,999.

The offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are only available on Samsung's official website and are only valid until January 31. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rs 84,999 in India, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at Rs 1,49,999. Both smartphones were first released in India in August of last year.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the outside, and a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the interior that folds. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU is combined with up to 12GB of RAM in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. A triple rear camera arrangement with three 12-megapixel sensors - a primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle shooter, and a thid telephoto lens - makes up the smartphone's camera setup. The outer display's front camera is a 10-megapixel shooter, while the inner display's camera is positioned beneath the display and has a 4-megapixel resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display that folds in half and has a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 1.9-inch AMOLED display on the outside. The Snapdragon 888 CPU is combined with 8GB of RAM in the Galaxy Z Flip 3. A main 12-megapixel wide angle lens and a secondary 12-megapixel wide angle lens are included in the smartphone's dual rear camera configuration. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 3,300mAh battery.

