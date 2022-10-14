NewsTechnology
SAMSUNG

Samsung, Google now offers support for each other's smart home ecosystems

In order to resolve compatibility problems, Samsung and Google have agreed to build a bridge between SmartThings and Google Home devices.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 09:36 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • There is a compatibility issue between brands.
  • Samsung and Google have agreed to build a bridge between SmartThings and Google Home devices.
  • Users will be able to control and automate it with either Samsung`s SmartThings or Google`s Home.

New Delhi: Over the years, even though smart devices have gained traction, there exist compatibility issues between brands that ultimately cause headaches for users. According to GSM Arena, with the Matter protocol aiming to make it easier to control a smart home that has a mix of devices from different makers, a major step forward toward that goal has now been announced.

In order to resolve compatibility problems, Samsung and Google have agreed to build a bridge between SmartThings and Google Home devices. That bridge is built on Matter`s multi-admin feature, which allows different apps to connect to one or more devices and control them. (Also Read: How much RADIATION your smartphone emits? Are you SAFE? Find out by just dialling THIS number)

This means that a device set up in Google Home will also appear in the SmartThings app and vice versa, so users no longer have to remember which app controls the lights and which controls the smart speakers, reported GSM Arena. This will also free users up to buy the smart device they want rather than looking for one that uses the same app/ecosystem as the rest of their smart home. (Also Read: Video of an idli ATM vending idlis goes viral, Netizens go crazy-- watch video here)

As long as a device supports the Matter protocol, users will be able to control and automate it with either Samsung`s SmartThings or Google`s Home, whichever app they prefer. Google and Samsung are not the only supporters of Matter as the list includes Amazon, Ikea, LG, Midea, Tuya, and several others, as per GSM Arena.

SamsungGoogleAmazonLG

