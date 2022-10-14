Video of an idli ATM vending idlis goes viral, Netizens go crazy-- watch video here

New Delhi: Technology has seen a considerable transition in recent years. Each and every area is driven by technology. Because of this, no one could have thought a few years ago that they would be able to get their favourite food with only one click. The current state of evolution appears to be one of improvement. A social media video that has gone viral is also from the IT capital of India. Bengaluru offers everything, from jugaad to cutting-edge companies.

And now the nation's IT hub can brag about another new development: an idli ATM! If you live in Bengaluru, you should surely try it out after seeing a video of this unusual contraption become viral on Twitter. (Also Read: 'Crying CEO' gets brutally trolled for sharing news of grandmother's death)

The video, which was posted by B Padmanaban, shows a woman explaining in great detail how the ATM operates. The opening scene of the video shows the Freshot idli ATM outlet store. After directing the camera into the store, the woman demonstrates how to place an order. The idli is then prepared in the next 50 seconds and placed in a foil-wrapped container.

Machine and app testers after testing 100 idalis. pic.twitter.com/vGbYe75WEy — नचिकेत उपाध्ये (nachuzone) October 13, 2022

The woman says the taste of the food is also fairly delicious after taking a bite. Over 214k people have seen the video and left a variety of comments. While some people were astounded by the technology, others had some valid concerns, such as how one might request additional chutney.

