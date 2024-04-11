Samsung Launches 2024 Crystal 4K TV Series With Gaming Features; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has launched the Crystal 4K Vivid, Crystal 4K Vision Pro, and Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV series at a starting price of Rs 32,990 with exciting cashback offers and No Cost EMI up to 18 months. The 2024 Crystal 4K TV line-up comes with 4K Upscaling, SolarCell Remote, Multi-Voice Assistant, Q-Symphony, and Crystal Processor 4K.

The new Crystal 4K Vivid, Crystal 4K Vision Pro, and Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV series will be available on online platforms and Samsung.com in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes.

The 2024 Crystal 4K TV series also comes with features such as Samsung TV Plus and a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding. The built-in Multi-Voice Assistant allows consumers to enjoy a connected home experience by using either Bixby or Amazon Alexa.

The 2024 Crystal 4K TV series is powered by the 4K upscaling feature that enhances and upscales the quality of lower-resolution content to match the higher resolution of a 4K display, delivering lifelike 4K picture quality. With the brilliance of One Billion True Colors – PurColor, Crystal Processor 4K & HDR10+, consumers can now enjoy better contrast with rich darks and bright lights. (Also Read: Apple Sends Notifications To Users In 92 Nations, Including India, About ‘Mercenary Spyware’)

For a truly immersive content viewing experience, the Crystal 4K TV series features OTS Lite that allows consumers to feel the on-screen motion as if it is real, with 3D surround sound created with two virtual speakers. Adaptive Sound provides an optimal sound experience by analyzing all content scene-by-scene in real-time, making it more dynamic and amplifying the intended effects.

Furthermore, the boundless screen design allows for a perfect, immersive viewing experience.

The 2024 Crystal 4K TV series also features Smart Hub, the focal point of the smart home experience that assembles entertainment, ambient, and gaming options together. It also comes with the Samsung TV Plus service comprising 100 channels in India.

4K Upscaling

Powerful 4K Upscaling enables users to get up to 4K resolution for the content they love watching. The feature represents a significant advancement in TV technology, enabling viewers to enjoy a superior visual experience regardless of the resolution of the content they are watching. It's a key feature for those who want to make the most out of their 4K TVs.

SolarCell Remote

A SolarCell Remote can be charged through indoor room lights as well, completely nullifying the use of disposable batteries.

Multi-Voice Assistant

The new TVs allow easy controls with Bixby or Amazon Alexa. Both are built-in to provide advanced controls for your connected home to provide an enhanced entertainment experience.

Crystal Processor 4K

Allowing users to feel every shade of colour as intended in powerful 4K vision, the powerful Crystal Processor 4K precisely maps every shade of colour with a 16-bit 3D Color Mapping algorithm that analyzes various data to adaptively optimize the picture for a lifelike 4K resolution through Adaptive 4K Upscaling. (Also Read: Jobs Galore At Apple, Company To Employ 5 Lakh People In India)

OTS Lite

OTS Lite (Object Tracking Sound Lite) provides two virtual top speakers allowing consumers to feel the motions inside each scene. It has an object-tracking sound that tracks the movement of on-screen elements and produces sound in locations that match the content using multi-channel speakers, thereby delivering a dynamic 3D-like sound experience with Dolby Digital Plus.

Q-Symphony

This intelligent feature allows Samsung TV and Soundbar to perfectly synchronize for an elevated surround sound effect without muting the television speakers. Samsung's Q-Symphony feature, which is unique to Samsung Crystal 4K TVs, synchronizes the TV's built-in speakers with the Soundbar, combining their outputs to create a richer, more encompassing soundstage.

Gaming Features

A paradise for gamers, the 2024 Crystal 4K TV series comes with the Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator, which allow faster frame transition and low latency for the ultimate gaming experience.

Pricing And Availability

-Crystal 4K Vivid series starts at Rs 32,990 and is available across Samsung.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com.

-Crystal 4K Vision Pro series starts at Rs 34,490 and is available across Samsung.com and Flipkart.com.

-Crystal 4K Vivid Pro series starts at Rs 35,990 and is available across Samsung.com and Amazon.in.