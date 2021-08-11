Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, check specs, price, and top features

New Delhi: Samsung has officially launched its latest series of high-end foldable smartphones on Wednesday(August 11). The two smartphones launched by the Korean electronics giant are Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both the devices, which are upgrades of existing foldable models, have been launched at lower prices, probably to boost the demand for foldable smartphones in key markets.

For instance, Samsung is selling the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 3 at a starting price of $1,799.99 in the United States. The smartphone sports a 7.6-inch main screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with the S-Pen support, and packs an under-display camera design. The smartphone sports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate AMOLED display panels.

On the other hand, the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3 is launched at a price point of $999.99 in the US.

In comparison, Samsung had launched their preceding models at $1,999 and $1,380, respectively. The consumer electronics giant is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 in key markets such as the United States and Europe on August 27.

Samsung is touting its foldable devices as lighter, thinner and better than the existing foldable smartphones in the market. The foldable phones also offer support for Samsung’s "S Pen", which is used in Samsung`s Galaxy Note phablets.

Samsung, however, has said that it’s not discontinuing the Note. The company’s head of the smartphones unit, Koh Dong-jin, said in March that the company is preparing a Note product launch for next year, according to a report by Reuters. Also Read: Facebook Dating app gets spicier with audio chats, 2 other new features

Besides the two smartphones, Samsung also unveiled new smartwatches and earbuds on Wednesday with fresh designs and functions. Also Read: CII Annual Session 2021: PM Modi talks about economic recovery, FDI and more, check key takeaways

- With inputs from Reuters.