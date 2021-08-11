Facebook Dating app gets spicier with audio chats, 2 other new features

New Delhi: Facebook is bringing new features to its Facebook Dating service to increasing the popularity of the platform, which was launched amid the pandemic to help singles find partners.

Till now, the company`s dating service doesn’t seem to be as popular as other dating applications. However, with the new features such as audio chats, the company must be aiming to cash in on the concept of virtual dating that fueled amid the pandemic.

One of the biggest new features that are coming to the Facebook Dating service is audio dates, according to a report by The Verge. Using the audio chats feature, users will be able to start audio conversations with their matches on the platform.

Users will be able to voice call each other using the feature which lets the receiver if the match is trying to make a voice call. The receiver will first have to accept the invitation in order to initiate the voice messages.

Another new feature that is coming to the Facebook Dating platform is the Match Anywhere feature that now users will be able to two additional places to find a match. The feature makes it easier for users to match in new places where could be working or living or travelling for a short period.

The third new feature that Facebook Dating has launched is called Lucky Pick, which "enables daters to consider other compatible candidates who may be outside their typical preferences," according to Facebook communications staffer Alexandru Voica.

Besides the Facebook Dating platform, the social media giant also runs the Sparked dating app, which was launched in April. Facebook`s NPE Team had released the app which sets users up on four-minute video speed dates. Also Read: Big blow for Work From Home employees, 25% pay cut on the table

At present, Match Group, which operates several dating apps is the world's largest online dating firm. Following Match Group is Bumble, which is a female-first dating app.