New Delhi: Samsung has launched the Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G in India as its latest smartphone in Galaxy M-series. Both the phones are equipped with many special features, including virtual RAM and auto-data switching. With the help of the RAM Plus feature, the phone's RAM increases up to 12 GB, while the Auto Data Switching feature instantly connects the phone to the data of the other SIM when the data of one SIM is disconnected.

Customers will have to wait till July 23 to get their hands on the newly launched Samsung phones that come with a 50MP primary camera. Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G phones can be purchased from Amazon and Samsung's website from 23 July. Buyers can get an instant cashback of Rs 1000 on the purchase of the phone. Combining the offer, customers can get the smartphone for just Rs 10,999.

Samsung Galaxy M 13 Specs

Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display and is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also support for virtual RAM and micro SD card slots. As for the cameras, the 5G version comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. There is also an LED flash. On the front, the phone sports an 8MP selfie camera. The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone comes with 11 5G bands and the phone packs a 6000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Other features include Android 12 OS, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, Knox security, auto data switch, and Bluetooth.

Pricing of Samsung M13, M13 5G phone

The Galaxy M13's 4GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 11,999 while its 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 13,999. On the other hand, the price of the 4GB + 64GB variant of Galaxy M13 5G is Rs 13999 and the price of the 6GB + 128GB variant is Rs 15999. Both the phones will be available for sale from July 23 on Samsung.com, Amazon, and selected retail stores. The company says that ICICI Bank cardholders will be able to get an instant discount of Rs 1000 as a special launch offer. The Galaxy M13 series phone will be available in Midnight Blue, Aqua Green, and Stardust Brown colors.