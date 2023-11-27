Samsung May Introduce AI Enhancements In Galaxy S24

New Delhi: Samsung is gearing up to introduce a range of artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements in its upcoming flagship phone series, the Galaxy S24, slated for a January 2024 release.

According to reports from GalaxyClub, Samsung has filed for various AI-related trademarks in the UK and Europe, such as 'AI Phone' and 'AI Smartphone.' However, there's a likelihood that these patents may not be granted due to the generic nature of the terms. (Also Read: Making UPI Payments Via Rupay Credit Cards? Here's Everything You Need To Know)

Additionally, SamMobile suggests that Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy AI experience alongside the global launch of the Galaxy S24. This move aims to integrate on-device AI capabilities into Samsung's smartphones. (Also Read: 5 New IPOs This Week: Check Subscription Date, Allotment Date, Share Price, And More)

In a recent statement announcing the Galaxy AI, Samsung highlighted its commitment to providing users with a comprehensive mobile AI experience.

The system is powered by both on-device AI developed in-house and cloud-based AI facilitated through collaborations with industry leaders. The focus is on transforming everyday mobile experiences while ensuring Galaxy security and privacy.

Among the anticipated features is AI Live Translate, a tool that enables users to receive a real-time transcript of a conversation during calls, adding a practical and convenient dimension to communication.

While Samsung's trademark applications for 'AI Phone' and 'AI Smartphone' may face challenges due to their generic nature, the company's push towards integrating AI into its devices reflects a broader industry trend.

The incorporation of on-device AI in the Galaxy S24, coupled with features like AI Live Translate, aims to enhance user experiences and convenience.