Samsung pokes fun at Apple iPhone 14 but also says THIS

New Delhi: Samsung and its rival Apple have launched their high-end models within the course of months. The design of the Apple iPhone 14 received mixed reviews, in contrast to the praise accorded to Samsung's foldable series for its avant-garde innovation. Samsung has requested people to alert them when Apple releases a foldable phone by criticising Apple in a new video commercial for lacking flexible phones in its lineup. The tweet was a direct jab at Apple's lack of design creativity.

The official Twitter account of Samsung US poked fun at the Apple iPhone 14 by tweeting, "Let us know when it folds," and then afterward defended Apple's boxy design. “Nice. Boxy, yes, but pleasant. We ourselves favour a rounded form. Apple has remained respectfully silent despite Samsung's frequent jabs against its designs. (Also Read: Twitter to launch tweet edit feature, here's why Indians can't use it)

Although Apple does not currently offer a foldable phone. According to industry insiders, Apple is working on a foldable tablet that might make its debut around 2023. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 launch: Steve Jobs' daughter brutally trolls iPhone 14 on Instagram)

The iPhone 14 has received harsh criticism for being too similar to the iPhone 13 whereas the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max have been well received. In addition to having a similar appearance to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 also shares the same A15 Bionic chipset, albeit with different core GPUs. Additionally, the iPhone 14 now comes in new hues like icey blue.

The price of the iPhone 14 is the same as the price of the iPhone 13, which has officially been reduced by roughly Rs 10,000. The starting price for the iPhone 14 Plus is Rs 89,900.

The largest iPhone display is seen on the iPhone 14 Plus. Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 will begin on September 9, according to Apple. Starting on September 16, the iPhone 14 will be on sale, and on October 7, the iPhone 14 Plus will be.