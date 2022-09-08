Apple iPhone 14 launch: Steve Jobs' daughter brutally trolled iPhone 14 on Instagram

New Delhi: Memes are a necessary component of any event. It is more important in the entire iPhone launch cycle. Every year, a swarm of memes surfaces immediately after Apple introduces its newest flagship iPhone. Nobody else but the daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has chimed in with another hilarious meme.

Eve Jobs posted a meme on Instagram mocking the new iPhone 14, claiming it has the same appearance as the iPhone 13 from the previous year. The daughter of Steve Jobs posted a picture of an elderly man buying a new shirt with the same pattern as the one he was wearing. The caption reads, "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today." (Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one is better?)

Because the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have a new display design, the iPhone 14 receives the majority of the criticism. Instead of the notch, the iPhone 14 Pro has a pill-plus-hole configuration, which, with the help of software wizardry, transforms dynamically. Apple calls it the “dynamic island” for some reason. (Also Read: OMG! College dropout student founded Apple, here's incredible life journey of Steve Jobs)

Several memes have been created around that word alone, with some referring to it as some type of forthcoming reality show similar to Love Island. However, the majority of customers are applauding the new software animations that Apple created for the replacement notch on the Pro models.