trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638075
NewsTechnology
SAMSUNG

Samsung Starts Development Of Galaxy Ring: Report

The smart ring is expected to feature a “better body information measurement accuracy” than the Galaxy Watch. However, it is still unclear if and when the Galaxy Ring will be mass-produced.

Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 07:43 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Samsung Starts Development Of Galaxy Ring: Report Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Samsung Electronics has reportedly started advanced development of its smart ring named 'Galaxy Ring'. Japanese firm Meiko is in charge of the development of the Galaxy Ring's rigid and flexible printed circuit boards (PCBs), which connect various electronic components, reports The Elec.

The smart ring is expected to feature a “better body information measurement accuracy” than the Galaxy Watch. However, it is still unclear if and when the Galaxy Ring will be mass-produced.

A wearable device, a smart ring allows wearers to check their body and health information on a smartphone app, collected by multiple sensors mounted on it. In terms of accuracy, the smart rings can outperform smartwatches, in providing sleep and health information.

cre Trending Stories

As the smart ring is worn according to the thickness of the wearer's finger, mistakes caused by loosely wearing the device can be reduced.

"A smart ring may not look like an electronic device in comparison to a smartwatch, but if the design elements are strengthened, the product's function is inevitably reduced," the report said.

Also, the tech giant is applying for a patent for the Galaxy Ring that works with extended reality (XR) devices.

Finland’s Oura is a popular smart ring company. Oura Smart Ring comes with built-in sensors, batteries, and Bluetooth functions. It weighs 4 grams to 6 grams and can be used for up to 7 days with an 80-minute charge, the report said.

Other popular smart rings include McLear RingPay and Circular Ring. Meanwhile, earlier this month, a Reddit user found that the Samsung Health beta app, version 6.24.1.023, includes a “Feature List” that mentions “Ring Support.”

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest