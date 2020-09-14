Samsung to kick off ‘Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan’ on September 23 – Is Galaxy S20 Fan Edition coming?

New Delhi: Samsung’s third Galaxy Unpacked event has started murmurs around the mobile telephony world regarding the company’s Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

South Korean giant on Monday announced that it will host ‘Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event’ on the above mentioned date, fuelling speculations among tech insiders that the company may come with the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

“Over the years, Samsung has developed a special relationship with Galaxy fans around the world. Their valuable feedback has helped create exciting innovations and made mobile experiences better for everyone,” Samsung said.

“Join us on September 23 for a Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event. The event will be available at Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com at 10 a.m. ET or 07:30 p.m. IST,” it added.

As per leaked internet reports, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will feature a 6.4-inch display with 1080p screen. Under the hood, the phone may come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset. It ma house 8GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage and a triple camera setup on the back.

Meanwhile, an IANS report has said that Samsung launching an affordable foldable series as the company is geared up to debut a new 'Galaxy F' series targeting millennials and Gen Z consumers. The phone will be priced around Rs 20,000.

Samsung will introduce the 'Galaxy F' series in India first that will reach other countries later, taking the legacy of its highly-successful 'Galaxy M' series forward. IANS, quoting industry sources said, 'Galaxy F' series will have value offerings from Samsung, with the smartphones priced around the super-hot Rs 20,000 price segment.