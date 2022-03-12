हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telegram

Telegram gets new update, adds download manager, live streaming feature

Telegram has added a new download manager for media, a redesigned attachment menu, a semi-transparent interface on Android, and much more.

Telegram gets new update, adds download manager, live streaming feature

New Delhi: Encrypted messaging app Telegram has added a new download manager for media, a redesigned attachment menu, a semi-transparent interface on Android, and much more.

The Download Manager is new to Telegram and can be accessed from a logo in the search bar that pops up when you are downloading something. Within that area, one would see all downloads in one place.

Telegram users will also get a new menu that will enable them to select and send multiple files easily. The firm has also completely redesigned the Attachment Menu on iOS. Now, the updated Files tab will show recently sent files and let users search for them by name.

In addition, the company announced that with this update, users will be able to broadcast from streaming tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster and add overlays and multi-screen layouts with ease.

The company has also redesigned login flow for its Android and macOS-based app. Also Read: Centre to organise 'Consumer Empowerment Week' during Mar 14-20

As for that new night mode, Telegram says that the interface on Android when in night mode is now semi-transparent. You`ll see subtle transparency in panels and headers so that you can see backgrounds and stickers as you scroll. Also Read: Good news for SBI customers! Bank to offer higher returns on select accounts, check details

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TelegramMessaging appSocial mediaDownload Manager
Next
Story

Apple dominates list of top 10 best-selling smartphones

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv