List Of 5 Best Mobile Phones Under Rs 20000 in India

New Delhi: In the ever-evolving realm of smartphones, finding the perfect balance between performance and affordability is no easy feat. As technology races forward, the quest for the "Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000" becomes an exciting exploration into a market teeming with innovation. From stunning displays and powerful processors to cutting-edge cameras, this list unveils the top contenders in the affordable smartphone arena.

In the jungle of smartphones, it’s no longer necessary to spend absurd amounts of money to get some pretty cool features in smartphones. If you have a budget of around Rs 20,000, then you can find a pretty diverse set of good smartphones on offer. (Also Read: Surprised! iPhone 15 Can Be Charged 9 Times With This Smartphone)

Let's unbox the best smartphones you can buy under Rs. 20,000 in India right now

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The handset features a vibrant 6.72-inch display with a resolution of 1800x2400 pixels. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, it boasts 8GB of RAM and a spacious 256GB storage. The phone is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery. Its rear camera setup includes a high-resolution 108MP lens accompanied by 2MP + 2MP lenses, while the front camera is a 16MP shooter. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 19,392.

iQOO Z7 5G

The smartphone features a vibrant 6.38-inch display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Powering its performance is the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM for seamless multitasking. With a generous 128GB of storage capacity, users can store ample data. The device is equipped with a robust 4500mAh battery for extended usage. Its impressive camera setup includes a 64MP + 2MP rear camera combination and a 16MP front camera for capturing stunning photos. The pricing of the iQOO Z7 5G is priced at Rs 18,999. (Also Read: iQoo Neo 9 Pro Launch Date Confirmed In India, Check Tipped Price)

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The device boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 1080x2408 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Its powerful performance is driven by an octa-core 2.4GHz processor running on Android 13.0. The camera setup includes a versatile 50+2+2MP triple rear configuration and a 16MP front camera. With a 5,000mAh battery featuring AI Power Management, up to 16GB of RAM with RAM Plus, 5G connectivity, and One UI Core 5.0, it offers a comprehensive and advanced user experience. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is priced at Rs 18,999.

Vivo T2 5G

The device features a 6.38-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, it boasts 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. Equipped with a robust 4500mAh battery, the phone ensures extended usage. The rear camera setup includes a 64MP primary lens accompanied by a 2MP lens, while the front camera is a 16MP shooter, promising a comprehensive photography experience. The handset is priced at Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 13 5G

The gadget features a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display along with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. With this storage capacity, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample space. The device boasts a 16MP front camera for crisp selfies. The handset is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. The much-anticipated Redmi Note 13 5G is priced at Rs 17, 999.