Samsung Unveils 10-Minute Delivery Service For Galaxy S24 Series In THESE Indian Cities

New Delhi: Samsung has joined forces with Blinkit, a Gurugram-based quick-commerce platform, to introduce an ultra-swift 10-minute delivery service for its latest Galaxy S24 series smartphones in India. The collaboration aims to meet the surging demand for the flagship S24 series, which garnered over 2,50,000 pre-bookings within just three days of its global launch on January 17.

Samsung and Blinkit are committed to providing users with a lightning-fast delivery experience, ensuring that the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra reach their destination "in less than 10 minutes" from the moment the order is placed.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Pre-Orders

The partnership comes in response to the overwhelming demand for the Galaxy S24 series in India. With pre-bookings soaring, Samsung aims to fulfill the needs of tech enthusiasts and eager customers seeking the latest and most advanced smartphones.

The S24 series, introduced globally at an unpacked event in San Jose, California, boasts a starting price of Rs 79,999 for the base model, while the top-tier S24 Ultra reaches up to Rs 1,59,999 for the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Cities Where Service Is Availabe Now

The 10-minute delivery service is initially available in select cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Instant Cashback Offer

To sweeten the deal, customers using HDFC Bank credit cards for their purchase will be eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 5,000, applicable across all models and variants.

Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, made its mark in mobile sales in 2022 by partnering with Apple reseller Unicorn for the iPhone 14 launch.

Differentiating itself from competitors, Blinkit pledged even faster delivery, reducing the wait time to just a few minutes. The service initially catered to buyers in Delhi and Mumbai, but with the new Samsung collaboration, it appears Blinkit is expanding its reach and ambitions.