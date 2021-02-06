Samsung unveils Galaxy M12; check specification and other details

After so much speculation, Samsung has finally come up with Galaxy M12 in Vietnam and is slated to release in India soon. It comes in three colour options of Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green. Galaxy M12 has a notched display and a textured rear panel.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy M12 includes quad rear cameras, a waterdrop-style display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery and also features an all-new metallic back that has micro motifs and soft-curved edges for a better grip on the hand.

The price of the smartphone is not yet released on the Vietnam website. Galaxy M12 is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution, and an Infinity-V notch. Powered by an octa-core processor, the smartphone comes in three storage configurations of 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. It also has a microSD card for expandable storage up to 1TB.

For photos and videos, Galaxy M12 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8MP front camera.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with options that include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Galaxy M12 also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock. The phone measures 164.0x75.9x9.7mm and weighs 221 grams.