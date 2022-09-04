New Delhi: Samsung is informing some users of a data breach that resulted in the theft of personal data including birthdays, contact information, and more users. Samsung users in the US had their data compromised in the breach that happened in July of this year. In an email, the company disclosed that data had been taken from some of Samsung's American systems by an unauthorised third party.

“In late July 2022, an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems. On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected. We have taken actions to secure the affected systems, and have engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement,” the company’s FAQ page read. However, Samsung made sure that the breach did not affect Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, or debit card numbers.

Personal data such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information were stolen from some users in the United States during a data breach in July. According to Samsung's blog, information affecting each relevant customer may differ. We are notifying customers in order to make them aware of the situation.

According to Samsung's FAQ page, users must change their passwords or make specific changes to their devices in order to keep their accounts because "consumer devices were not affected in connection with this incident." However, the company did warn users to be wary of any unsolicited communications that request personal information or direct them to a web page that requests personal information. Users were also advised not to click on suspicious links or attachments in suspicious emails.

"We are committed to safeguarding our customers' security and privacy." We've hired top cybersecurity experts and are working with law enforcement. "We will continue to work diligently to develop and implement immediate and longer-term next steps to further enhance the security across our systems," Samsung said of the company's efforts to protect users' privacy and security.