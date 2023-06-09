topStoriesenglish2619756
Samsung's One UI 5 Beta Lets Users Quickly Transfer Galaxy Watch To New Phone

In February this year, it was reported that the company was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector.

Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

New Delhi: Samsung's One UI 5 Watch beta allows users to transfer their Galaxy Watch to a new phone without resetting the watch. The information was shared on Reddit by a Galaxy Watch owner running the One UI 5 Watch beta, reports Android Authority.

"You can transfer your watch to a new phone without resetting it," reads a section of the screenshot shared by the Reddit user. The report also said that the Google Account on the new phone and watch must match. (Also Read: Insurance Coverage For Train Travel: Here's How To Claim Up To Rs 10 Lakh)

Meanwhile, in February this year, it was reported that the company was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector. (Also Read: Disney+ Hotstar To Offer ICC Men's World Cup And Asia Cup 2023 For Free In India)

The company had filed a smartwatch-related patent that mentioned "a projection display on a side portion of the housing and configured to display information on a display area adjacent to the housing."

The filing further said that "projection display may display information that is different from the information displayed on the display module."

