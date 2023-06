Samsung's One UI 5 Beta Lets Users Quickly Transfer Galaxy Watch To New Phone

New Delhi: Samsung's One UI 5 Watch beta allows users to transfer their Galaxy Watch to a new phone without resetting the watch. The information was shared on Reddit by a Galaxy Watch owner running the One UI 5 Watch beta, reports Android Authority.





"You can transfer your watch to a new phone without resetting it," reads a section of the screenshot shared by the Reddit user. The report also said that the Google Account on the new phone and watch must match. ( Also Read: Insurance Coverage For Train Travel: Here's How To Claim Up To Rs 10 Lakh Meanwhile, in February this year, it was reported that the company was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector. ( Also Read: Disney+ Hotstar To Offer ICC Men's World Cup And Asia Cup 2023 For Free In India The company had filed a smartwatch-related patent that mentioned "a projection display on a side portion of the housing and configured to display information on a display area adjacent to the housing."The filing further said that "projection display may display information that is different from the information displayed on the display module."