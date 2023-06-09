Insurance Coverage For Train Travel: Here's How To Claim Up To Rs 10 Lakh

New Delhi: The need for safety and financial protection for railway passengers was highlighted by a terrible incident involving a train accident in Odisha. In order to offer some level of insurance protection, the Indian Railways offers a travel insurance programme for a cheap price of 35 paise per passenger.

Travellers must choose travel insurance at the time of booking from IRCTC's optional, low-cost services offered on e-tickets. Keep in mind that you cannot select insurance once the ticket has been purchased. However, it is not required to purchase travel insurance when making a reservation through the IRCTC.

It is crucial to follow the correct processes and present all required papers in order to get the settlement amount of a travel insurance policy. Let's have a look at the procedures needed to submit a successful claim in various scenarios.

- Use the contact information listed in your policy documents to contact your travel insurance provider right away and let them know about the incident or emergency. The claims process depends on this quick notification.

- Follow the recommendations given by the insurance provider.

- Gather and keep safe all pertinent records and proof pertaining to the occurrence, including prescriptions, police reports, invoices, and pictures.

- Make contact with your insurance company and give them all the pertinent information about the occurrence, such as the date, time, place, and kind of claim.

- Complete the claim form completely, including all required information.

- Gather all the evidence you'll need to prove your case. These could be whatever the insurer specifies, such as medical records, bills, police reports, tickets for trips, expense-supporting paperwork, and evidence of spending.

- Prior to sending the documents to the insurance provider, make photocopies or scan them all. This will guarantee that you have a backup of all the data you provided.

- Make sure all the required forms and supporting documentation are included. To make the processing of insurance claims easier, arrange them in a methodical way.

- Send the insurance company the claim package via the designated means, such as email, postal mail, or online claim portals. Retain receipts or email confirmations as proof of submission if possible.

- After filing your claim, keep in touch with the insurance provider to find out how it is doing. Keep track of any claim reference numbers offered, and keep lines of communication available to address any additional needs or questions.

- You may successfully manage the travel insurance claims procedure and get the financial assistance you require during unforeseen travel emergencies by taking the right actions.