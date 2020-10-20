Saudi Arabia has fastest 5G download speed, S Korea second --Full list of 15 countries

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia registered the fastest 5G download speed in the world, reaching an average speed of 377.2 megabits per second (Mbps), while South Korea registered the second spot, a report revealed on Tuesday.

South Korea's 5G download speed is the world's second fastest, reaching an average speed of 336.1 megabits per second (Mbps) , according to a report from industry tracker Opensignal, which tracked data between July 1 and September 28 in 15 countries with 5G networks.

“In every country, 5G users see average download speeds many times faster than 4G. The improvement in 5G speeds ranges from 15.7 times faster than 4G in Thailand to 1.6 times faster in the Netherlands. Across these countries, users see 5G download speeds that are 5 to 6 times faster than 4G,” Opensignal report said.

In all but two countries, our users see average 5G download speeds over 100 Mbps, the report added.

Here are the full list 15 of countries with 5G download speeds

1. Saudi Arabia

2. South Korea

3. Australia

4. Taiwan

5. Spain

6. Kuwait

7. Canada

8. Italy

9. Thailand

10. Switzerland

11. UK

12. Hong Kong

13. Germany

14. Netherlands

15. USA

The report further said that the amount of time users spend connected to 5G or 5G availability is an important factor in the overall experience 5G users enjoy.

“We are still in the early stages of a 5G era that will last for at least a decade because the first 5G services launched only in 2019, and in a number of countries we continue to see 5G mobile services launching for the first time,” it added.

