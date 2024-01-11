Scam Alert! Delhi Engineer Loses Rs 12 lakh In Telegram Crypto Scam

New Delhi: Cryptocurrency scams are accelerating day by day in India, targeting unsuspecting individuals on social media platforms. Several internet users have lost hefty amounts in such scams in the past few months. In a similar case, Ankit Chaudhary, an engineer from Delhi, lost Rs 12 lakh while investing in cryptocurrency. He lost his hard-earned money after being lured into investing through a Telegram group.

According to the victim's complaint, he received alluring messages encouraging him to invest in cryptocurrencies on a Telegram channel. (Also Read: Safeguarding India's Digital Frontier: Unveiling Ransomware Challenges And Cybersecurity Strategies)

Engineer Ankit Chaudhary from Delhi narrated the whole incident and said, "I received a message on a Telegram channel asking me to invest in cryptocurrency. Initially, I invested 10 thousand, and after some time, I received 15 thousand in return. Subsequently, I invested 15 thousand, and similarly, I received 20 thousand. Due to this, I became greedy and invested about Rs 12 lakh in different transactions, but I did not get my money back," he said. (Also Read: Meta To Perform This Action On Teens' Instagram And Facebook Accounts)

Prompted by his grievance, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR under Section 420 at the Cyber Police station of the North-East District. The investigation is ongoing, and they have advised people to be careful online and not fall for any too-good-to-be-true opportunities.