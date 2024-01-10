Meta To Perform This Action On Teens' Instagram And Facebook Accounts

New Delhi: Meta is planning to hide inappropriate content from teenagers' accounts on Instagram and Facebook. The social media giant will perform the action on the post which includes content like self-harm, eating disorders and suicide.

Meta asserted that "We want teens to have safe, age-appropriate experiences on our apps."

The social media giant Meta aims not to recommend such “age-inappropriate” material to teens. Apart from this, inappropriate content will also be restricted to their feeds, even if it is shared by an account they follow. (Also Read: Microsoft Is Planning To Add Cowriter AI To Notepad On Windows 11)

"Take the example of someone posting about their ongoing struggle with thoughts of self-harm. This is an important story, and can help destigmatize these issues, but it's a complex topic and isn't necessarily suitable for all young people," Meta asserted. "Now, we'll start to remove this type of content from teens' experiences on Instagram and Facebook, as well as other types of age-inappropriate content." (Also Read: CES 2024: Here's The List Of Gadgets You Can Buy To Ease Your Work)

The Meta has made this announcement after facing lawsuits from dozens of U.S. states. These states accuse the company for harming young guns and contributing to the youth mental health crisis by knowingly and deliberately designing features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms.