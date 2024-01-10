trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708223
NewsTechnology
META

Meta To Perform This Action On Teens' Instagram And Facebook Accounts

Meta vows to hide content related to self-harm, eating disorders, and suicide from teens' accounts, emphasizing its commitment to providing safe and age-appropriate experiences.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meta To Perform This Action On Teens' Instagram And Facebook Accounts

New Delhi: Meta is planning to hide inappropriate content from teenagers' accounts on Instagram and Facebook. The social media giant will perform the action on the post which includes content like self-harm, eating disorders and suicide.

Meta asserted that "We want teens to have safe, age-appropriate experiences on our apps." 

The social media giant Meta aims not to recommend such “age-inappropriate” material to teens. Apart from this, inappropriate content will also be restricted to their feeds, even if it is shared by an account they follow. (Also Read: Microsoft Is Planning To Add Cowriter AI To Notepad On Windows 11)

"Take the example of someone posting about their ongoing struggle with thoughts of self-harm. This is an important story, and can help destigmatize these issues, but it's a complex topic and isn't necessarily suitable for all young people," Meta asserted. "Now, we'll start to remove this type of content from teens' experiences on Instagram and Facebook, as well as other types of age-inappropriate content." (Also Read: CES 2024: Here's The List Of Gadgets You Can Buy To Ease Your Work)

The Meta has made this announcement after facing lawsuits from dozens of U.S. states. These states accuse the company for harming young guns and contributing to the youth mental health crisis by knowingly and deliberately designing features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship