Scammer Tries To Con This Man, Ends Up Going Viral: Watch Shocking Encounter

New Delhi: In today’s world, scammers are becoming bolder and more sophisticated which makes it essential for us to stay careful. A recent video that's going viral on X (formerly Twitter) captures this perfectly. In the clip, a victim confronts a scammer who has been caught in the act leading to a tense exchange.

Imagine getting a call that seems just a quick account verification but it turns out to be a scam attempt. That’s exactly what happened to one man who was nearly tricked into losing Rs 8,999 through a UPI scam. He followed the caller's instructions carefully but when it came time to enter his UPI PIN something didn’t feel right. Realising it was a scam, he wisely refused to enter the PIN, saving himself from the fraud just in time.

“A new way of scam has been introduced in the market,” That's the caption for a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

A new way of scam has been introduced in the market.. pic.twitter.com/5yJkmBvD2a — Simple man (@Simple__Banda_) August 6, 2024

In the video making rounds on X (formely Twitter), a scammer attempts to trick a man into losing Rs 8,999 through a UPI scam. The scammer tells the man to initiate a UPI payment and claims that he will receive the money in his account after entering his UPI pin. As the man follows the steps and reaches the pin entry page, he becomes suspicious. When he questions why he needs to enter his pin, the scammer tries to reassure him, saying it’s just for account verification.

As the man hesitated and was worried that he might lose Rs 8,999 instead of receiving it, the scammer boldly suggested he could file a complaint if anything went wrong. This raised a red flag, prompting the man to challenge the scammer about using a fake 15-digit phone number. Despite the scammer's persistent efforts to get him to enter his UPI pin, the man stood his ground, refusing to fall for the scam.

Realising he’s been caught, the scammer tries to bluff his way out and claims that the police can't trace his number and that he’s using a voice assistant. But when the man reveals he’s been recording the call and plans to share it online, the scammer quickly turns to threats, warning that he’ll hack the man’s phone if he goes through with it.