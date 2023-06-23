Viral Video: Windstorm Perches Scooter On High-Tension Wires, Sparks Meme Fest

In a bustling nation like India, where everything is growing rapidly, there are many challenges to overcome. With a dense population, the country also grapples with the persistent issue of overcrowding, which poses its own set of complications. One common sight in the streets of the country is the perpetual struggle for parking spaces. With an abundance of vehicles on the road, people frequently find themselves embroiled in disputes over coveted spots.

However, a recent video circulating on social media has garnered widespread attention. The video showcases what could probably be a bizarre and hilarious solution to counter the problem of parking. This unique approach has left netizens confused and has divided the internet. It has also sparked a range of hilarious comments.

The video

In the video, a scooter can be seen entangled between high-tension wires near a shop on a busy road. As people watched in awe, they were left confused, wondering how the scooter ended up in such an unlikely position.

According to reports, the clip is from a market area of Jammu. It turns out that a windstorm on June 18 unleashed its fury, placing the scooter among the tangled wires, adding a touch of whimsy to the already extraordinary scene.

The video was captioned, “Beta scooty kahi safe jageh par park kar dena. Didi: haanji papa. (Please park the scooter in a safe place. Sister: Yes, father.)”

People’s reaction

The video spread like wildfire, igniting a storm of laughter among users who flooded the comments section with hilarious memes and witty one-liners.

Among the responses, one user amusingly remarked, "Papa ki pari ud rahi thi Wire beech mai aa gya (Daddy's princess was flying, but encountered a wire in between!).”

Another cleverly quipped, “Kis cutiee ne yeh scooty "Planet Beauty" mein park ki! (Which cutie parked this scooter in 'Planet Beauty').”

Adding to the humour, another user said, "The Pari actually took the tag too literally it seems.”

Someone else suggested, “Maybe an electric scooter.....direct charging.”