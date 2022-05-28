New Delhi: Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel tracked down the thieves who stole his AirPods using Apple’s Find My app. The four-time World Drivers' Championship winner was robbed on Monday (May 23) morning, when he was out on a drive with his family after the Spanish Grand Prix 2022, which concluded on Sunday (May 22). The racer had stopped his Aston Martin at a hotel in Barcelona and stepped out of the car for a few minutes during which the thieves found an opportunity to steal a backpack from the car and got away with it.

However, despite getting robbed, the former Formula 1 champion didn’t contact the authorities and decided to take the matter into his own hands, according to media reports.

He took an electric scooter and decided to find his lost belongings with the Find My app using the AirPods kept inside the bag. However, police soon joined his search and urged the driver to register an official complaint instead of searching for his bag on his own.

Apple’s Find My app took him to a haberdashery, where he found his AirPods being left in a flower vase on display. According to media reports, the thieves have worked out that someone is tracking them with the AirPods inside the bag. As of now, Vettel’s thieves are on the run. However, the police are reportedly working to identify the stealers based on the CCTV footage obtained from the hotel premises.

Besides his AirPods, the bag also included his driver's license, passport, and credit cards. The driver has reportedly blocked his credit cards to make sure no fraudulent transactions take place.

However, this isn't the first time when an F1 driver has been robbed. In the recent past few years, Vettel's peers Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris have also been robbed.