Sensex rallies over 370 points in early trade; Nifty breaches 13,000 mark for 1st time

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights amid positive cues from global markets and unabated foreign fund inflows. The broader NSE Nifty touched the 13,000 mark for the first time ever.

The BSE Sensex surged 370.53 points or 0.84 percent to 44,447.68 in early trade while the NSE Nifty surged 106.20 points or 0.82 percent to 13,032.65.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 194.90 points or 0.44 percent higher at 44,077.15, and NSE Nifty rose 67.40 points or 0.52 per cent to close at 12,926.45.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were M&M, Maruti, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Asian Paint, ITC, SBI and NTPC, rising upto 3.23 percent. On the other hand, major losers were ONGC, RIL, Titan, SunPharma, Powergrid, Bharti Airtel, Ultrachem and Bajaj Finance, falling upto 0.98 percent.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,738.44 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.27%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.12%, the S&P 500 gained or 0.56% while the Nasdaq Composite added only 0.22%. Japan`s Nikkei was 1.8% higher and Australia`s S&P/ASX 200 1.11% stronger. U.S. crude recently fell 0.26% to $42.95 per barrel and Brent was at $45.83, up 1.94% on the day, a Reuters report said.