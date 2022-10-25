Good news for OnePlus users! OnePlus 10T now supports 5G service, details here

New Delhi: A Jio 5G support OTA update for the OnePlus 10T smartphone, which was released in August of this year, has begun to roll out in India. Jio 5G is included in the most recent OxygenOS A.10 upgrade, and customers can use the service once they've done so, according to the OnePlus community forum.

The most recent firmware upgrade also optimises performance scheduling, fixes phone crashes on occasion, and increases system fluency in addition to supporting 5G. Additionally, it enhances network performance, communication stability, screen display effect, and Wi-Fi stability. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Invest Rs 10 lakh in THIS plan, get Rs 14 lakh in 5 years)

This OTA will be incremental as usual. A small number of users will receive the OTA today, and we'll start a wider rollout in a few days, the company writes on its site. (Also Read: Redmi Note 12 lineup launch date CONFIRMED; check specs, price, processor, camera & more)

Go to the Settings menu on your phone and scroll down to About Phone to find out if the most recent OxygenOS 12 update has been installed on it. The phone will begin searching for the most recent software update when you tap Software Update.

The OnePlus 10T's most recent software update adds support for the Jio 5G network. The update also includes the October security patch for Android. the release's changelog also includes the system, network and display.