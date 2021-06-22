हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Battlegrounds Mobile India

Shocking! Battlegrounds Mobile India caught sending data of Indian users to China servers

The repackaged version of PUBG Mobile India is said to be using many servers to communicate and China Mobile Communications is seen to be the most-used ones. The desi version of PUBG Mobile India is also allegedly found relaying data between servers located in Hong Kong, Moscow, the US, and Mumbai.

Shocking! Battlegrounds Mobile India caught sending data of Indian users to China servers

In what could be termed as the most shocking incident, Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is facing a ban in India has been allegedly accused of sharing data to servers in China. 

Battlegrounds Mobile India is sending data of Android users to servers in China, including servers owned by Tencent and the Chinese government, IGN India reported.

The repackaged version of PUBG Mobile India is said to be using many servers to communicate and China Mobile Communications is seen to be the most-used one. It is also allegedly found relaying data between servers located in Hong Kong, Moscow, the US, and Mumbai.

Many users claimed that their data is being sent to servers in China and after that IGN investigated the matter by installing a data packet sniffer app on an Android phone.

The report further stated that Battlegrounds Mobile India is not following what Krafton asked them to do in 2020. It is said to be using a data packet sniffer app before playing a match on Battlegrounds Mobile India and after some probe it was found that Battlegrounds Mobile India was further exchanging data with servers in China among some other ones that are not local. The report further revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India also established connections with Tencent servers. 

