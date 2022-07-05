New Delhi: There are a variety of offenses that might result in punishment if you are a school student, ranging from failing to complete tasks to arriving late for class. However, a mother in the United Kingdom was recently startled when her daughter was given detention at school for having a 93 percent charge on her iPad. The mother, perplexed by the unique explanation for the punishment, tweeted about it. "My daughter was detained because her iPad was 93 percent charged when she came to school," wrote a user named Selina.

My daughter was issued a detention because her iPad, when she arrived at school, was 93%. The assistant head, who I’ve since emailed, has set the expectation that iPads be no lower than 97% or pupils will be punished.



I’m flummoxed.



Has anyone heard of such nonsense? — Selina (@Missy_E36) June 29, 2022

According to the mother, she emailed the assistant principal of her daughter's school, who informed her that children must arrive at school with at least 97 percent of their iPads charged. She further stated that anyone breaking this rule will be penalised. "I'm perplexed. "Has anyone heard of such nonsense?" the mother tweeted.

In another tweet, the mother provided a screenshot of an email she sent to school officials, asking for an explanation for the unusual punishment. Selina stated that she had also mailed to her daughter's tutor and informed her that she would not be attending detention until she received a response.

"Can you please explain why not having 100 percent battery is a viable basis to give a pupil detention?" the mother requested in the email. She emphasised that her daughter's iPad's 93 percent battery did not interfere with her studies in any way, and she continued to work on the device while at school.

The mother called the punishment "archaic," claiming that her daughter had done nothing wrong and hence did not deserve the penalty. She went on to say that such regulations instill "unnecessary dread" in pupils and are not an appropriate approach to operate a school.

As the story spread on Twitter, some individuals were perplexed by the unique restriction. One user mentioned how her son was once punished for having a dull pencil.

However, one user thought the rule was appropriate and pointed out that children struggle to charge their iPads at school, which hampers their learning.