New Delhi: The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be available on sale in India at noon today, July 5. Customers may purchase the phone from OnePlus India outlets and Amazon in two storage configurations and two colour options. The smartphone is the successor to last year's OnePlus Nord 2, and it is powered by Mediatek's latest Dimensity 1300 chipset. OnePlus fans who want to upgrade to the new Nord phone will be pleased to see the reintroduction of the alert slider, which was missing from the OnePlus Nord 2 CE and OnePlus 10R.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes in two variants: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Their respective pricing are Rs 28,999 and Rs 33,999.

In addition, the company is providing a Rs 1,500 immediate discount on ICICI Bank credit and credit cards. The same offer applies to EMI transactions using ICICI Bank credit and credit cards. Customers may effectively purchase the phone for Rs 27,499 and Rs 32,499.

OnePlus India even provides no-cost EMI for up to three months. Amazon also has the same bank offerings.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is available in Jade Fog (green) and Grey Shadow (black).

The OnePlus Nord 2T features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display also supports HDR10+, which "makes your binge-watching time on apps like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube more colourful." It has a Dimensity 1300 chipset under the hood, as well as up to 12GB and 256GB storage.

The triple rear cameras are housed within two big round cutouts that are similar to the round cutouts found on Huawie's recent flagships. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera is combined with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor in the rear camera system. For sharp photos and videos, the primary camera has OIS (optical image stabilisation).

For selfies and video calls, the front panel contains a 32-megapixel sensor. Other notable features include an OxygenOS 12.1-based Android 12 operating system, 89W SuperVOOC rapid charging, and a 4,500mAh battery.