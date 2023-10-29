SIM Swapping Scam Hits North Delhi Advocate: What It Is? How To Protect Yourself From Such Fraud? Check

New Delhi: In a recent case of phone hacking fraud, an advocate in North Delhi fell victim to a sophisticated cybercrime operation, leading to a significant loss from her bank account. The incident, believed to be a case of SIM swapping scam, occurred after the advocate received three missed calls from unidentified numbers.

Although she didn't answer the calls or share any One Time Password (OTP), the perpetrator managed to acquire her banking information and exploit it to withdraw funds from her account. (Also Read: Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Apple iPhone Gets Massive Price Cut; Now Available At Rs 24,599 - Here's How The Deal Works)

What Is The Case?

According to the Delhi police cyber unit, the attorney, whose identity remains undisclosed, reported the incident on October 18, citing substantial financial losses. (Also Read: THIS Post Office Scheme Guarantees A Monthly Income Of Rs 9,000 - Here's How)

The precise amount of money lost has not yet been disclosed by the authorities. Per reports, the 35-year-old advocate initially missed three calls from a specific phone number, purportedly related to a courier delivery.

Upon returning the call from a different number, she shared her home address with the caller under the assumption of receiving a package from a known acquaintance.

Subsequently, she received the expected package, but she also received two notifications from her bank regarding unauthorized withdrawals, leaving her startled and alarmed.

Despite ongoing investigations, the police have yet to identify the perpetrators or make any arrests in connection with the case.

What Is SIM Swapping Case?

Sim swapping scams have become increasingly prevalent, wherein scammers manipulate the network provider to associate the victim's number with a SIM card in their possession.

In light of this incident, the authorities have emphasized the importance of vigilance and adherence to preventive measures to safeguard against such fraudulent activities.

How To Protect From SIM Swapping Case?

To protect oneself from such scams, the Delhi police and cybersecurity experts recommend several precautionary measures, including refraining from engaging with suspicious individuals, promptly contacting the service provider to block a compromised SIM card, utilizing the sim lock feature, regularly changing passwords, monitoring account details, and promptly reporting any fraudulent transactions to the bank.

Additionally, the implementation of two-factor authentication is advised as an added security measure to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information.