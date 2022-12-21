'Smoke weed everyday' message flashes on display board in Mumbai; Video goes viral-Watch video here

New Delhi: On Monday night, December 19, the commuters travelling from Haji Ali to Worli witnessed a somewhat peculiar visual message. The word "smoke weed every day" flashed on the LED display board when drivers and motorists traveled down the road. As soon as videos of the display board appeared on social media, several people questioned whether it had been hacked.

On the other hand, after a preliminary investigation, the police cop found that the message was purportedly triggered by a "technical fault."

The LED display is being operated during the evening hours by L&T (Larsen and Toubro), who is also working on building the MCRP (Mumbai Coastal Road Project), which will seamlessly connect South Mumbai to the North part of the city, reported India Today.

Traffic Joint Commissioner Pravin Padwal said "The LED display board for the detour on northbound from Haji Ali to Lotus junction has been put in by the L&T corporation. When this topic was brought up with L&T engineer Mr. Thackeray, he stated that a technical issue caused an incorrect message to appear on the display last night. His IT team has been alerted about this, and the display board has been shut off until it is addressed."

Once the video surfaced on Twitter, netizens went crazy. One user tag CM Eknath Shinde and wrote, kindly look into this. Why are these kind of promotions allowed.

Haji Ali, Mumbai - diversion sign now says "smoke weed everyday" pic.twitter.com/ivdTItelUY Akshat Deora (tigerAkD) December 20, 2022

Is it?mieknathshinde kindly look into this. Why are these kind of promotions allowed. Snehal Prabhu (SnehalPrabhu5) December 20, 2022