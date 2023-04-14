Snapchat Lenses Are Coming To Microsoft Teams Soon; What Are The Benefits?

New Delhi: Microsoft has announced to integrate Snapchat lenses into Teams soon. The new feature will give the users the option to use these lenses while having camera chat. The key advantage of Snapchat lenses for Teams is its direct integration. There’s no need to download anything or add a new app to Teams.

"Starting this week, a collection of 20+ of the most popular Snapchat Lenses are available to Teams customers globally*, giving you more ways to express yourself, build relationships and let your meetings shine,” the Microsoft wrote in the blog post.

These are totally optional. If you prefer to keep your video feed free of effects, you can simply choose not to use them. You can also try out the “smooth look” filter for a “glow up” to show up polished and camera-ready—no animations included.



What are the Benefits?

Lenses give you an easy way to show your personality or mood through the power of AR. If you're meeting a new team member for the first time or want to get creative juices flowing on a project, use a Lens to put square glasses on your face, add a snowy background, or turn your co-worker into a stallion…er, horse. It will lighten the mood, create connections and make everyone feel more comfortable.

How to get started using Snapchat Lenses for Teams

Before your next meeting:

Click “Video Effects”

Then “More Video Effects”

Scroll down in the right pane and select “Snapchat” under the “Filters” category

Scroll down to view all and select your favorite Lens

Click “Join now”

If you already joined a meeting and want to choose a filter:

Click “More…” at the top of your meeting screen

Click “Video Effects”

Scroll down in the right pane and select "Snapchat” under the “Filters” category

Scroll down to view all and select your favorite Lens

Click “Preview” to see your selected Lens without others viewing yet or “Apply” to turn on your favorite Lens