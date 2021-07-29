Snapchat map to start recommending places for user's visit

New Delhi: If you are one of those people, who always gets confused while scouting for good places to visit family outings, with friends, or for a romantic day, then social media photo and video sharing giant Snapchat has got you covered!

Snapchat is undoubtedly one of the most loved photos and video sharing digital apps that are used in the social media world, and those who love to use this app- may have a reason to rejoice as the app`s built-in map feature is going to start recommending places for you to visit.

Interestingly, the new feature is designed to make Snap Map more of a utility. According to The Verge, more than 250 million people use Snapchat`s built-in map to see where their friends are in the world. The map interface was recently upgraded to a main tab inside the app, and on Thursday, the company has added a new feature that will surface popular places for you to visit.

The map feature will start scouting for the places, such as restaurants and bars for a user, which they have either tagged in past posts or added in the favourites options.

Reportedly, the `Popular` tab at the bottom center of the Snap Map will show recommendations for places to go based on factors like a user`s current location, and the kind of places one had saved as favourites.

"This new algorithm in our Popular Tab sets Snap Map apart as a highly personalized discovery platform, and is a first-of-its-kind feature for Snapchat, overall," a Snapchat spokesperson told The Verge.

As per The Verge, with these additions and other recent updates, such as integrations with the restaurant review website The Infatuation and Ticketmaster, Snapchat is turning its map into a unique way to discover the world around you.