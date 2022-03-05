Social Media Detox: Using Facebook for hours? Here's how to set timely reminders

New Delhi: Nowadays, most of us can't fathom our lives without social media. While social media has made life easier and more pleasurable, it may also eat into your productive time. Too much time spent on social media has become a concern, particularly among young people. It not only consumes time that could be spent on other jobs, but it can also have an impact on your mental health at times. As a result, you must set a time limit for how much time you spend on your social media handles. In 2018, Facebook released the activity dashboard tool to help people control their time on Facebook and Instagram. According to the company, the tools were implemented after collaborating with top mental health organisations.

The activity dashboard is essentially a timer for the average amount of time you spend using the app on that device. Simply tap any bar to see your total time spent for the day. Aside from that, the company developed a daily reminder feature that allows users to establish a time restriction for the day. The tool then warns you, much like an alarm clock, when you have reached your daily limit. Changes to the reminder can be made at any time. If you believe you have been using Facebook more frequently than necessary, take the following steps.

Log in to your Facebook account using your Android or iOS smartphone.

In the top right corner, tap the Menu symbol, which is a three-vertical-line icon.

Select Settings and Privacy from the drop-down menu.

Select Settings from the list of available options.

Among other areas, you'll find a Preferences section, and from there, you'll need to touch on Your time on Facebook.

Swipe left until you reach the Set Daily Time Reminder option.

Choose the time limit after which you wish to be notified.

Set Reminder by tapping the button. You have completed your task. When you reach your time limit, you will be notified.

Live TV

#mute