Social Media users ALERT! Impersonation on Twitter, Facebook may cost you Rs one lakh fine, three years in jail

Are you active on social media platforms? If you use social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, do you know that impersonation of an account may cost you three years of prison as well as Rs one lakh fine? Impersonation means creating and using a social media account with names/photos of others. The government said that it has taken several measures in the past to make social media platforms open, safe and trusted.

"With regard to steps to address the potential damage due to fake accounts, it is informed that section 66D of the IT Act penalises cheating by impersonating by means of any communication device or computer resource and the same is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fine of up to one lakh rupees. As the offence is a cognizable offence, State police departments take preventive and penal action as per law in respect of the same," said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

To help achieve the aim of ensuring an Open, Safe and Trusted and Accountable Internet, the Central Government has also made the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules), under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act).

Detailing the social media account verification, the government said that when it comes to due verification of social media accounts and the terms of use for any paid services offered by them, it is informed that the due diligence requirements for a social media intermediary under the IT Rules include, in the interest of transparency, prominently publishing on its website and/or mobile app and informing users of its user agreement in English or any language of the user’s choice.

The government said that usually, anonymous use of platforms is seen as protecting the privacy of users. "However, to ensure accountability, the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (“IT Rules”) cast prescribed obligations on intermediaries including for significant social media intermediaries to observe due diligence, and failing to observe such due diligence, they shall no longer be exempt from their liability under law for third-party information or data or communication link hosted by them," it said.

The policies of the Government are aimed at ensuring an Open, Safe and Trusted and Accountable Internet for its users. With the expansion of the Internet and more and more Indians coming online, users are increasingly exposed to potential harm arising from improper use of cyberspace.