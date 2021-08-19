Soon, WhatsApp messages could disappear after 90 days: Know more about new feature

New Delhi: WhatsApp is working on a slew of features that are set to change our messaging experience on the social media platform. In such an attempt, the Facebook-owned social media platform is currently testing a feature that will automatically delete messages after 90 days.

WhatsApp had recently launched a disappearing message feature that automatically deletes conversations older than seven days. The messaging platform now appears to be trying to allow more time to users before the chats get automatically deleted from the servers.

Previously, WhatsApp is also said to be working on a view once message that would disappear forever after just being viewed once, reported GizmoChina. The feature is likely to be similar to the recently view-once photo or video feature that automatically deletes media files after the receiver watches it once.

However, with the latest Beta version, which is the 2.21.17.16 version for Android, WhatsApp has now added 90 days disappearing message feature that would also have messages removed after around three months, the report added.

WaBetaInfo has also shared the screenshots of the upcoming feature that lets users customise the time period for `Disappearing Messages`. Users will reportedly get an option to select the time period from 90 days, seven days or 24 hours, offering more flexibility and options to choose from. Users can also completely turn off the feature so that the messages don't get deleted on their own.

At this point, however, it's difficult to tell when WhatsApp is going to launch the 90-days disappearing message option. Currently, the feature is available on the Beta build, and WhatsApp may not even launch the feature.